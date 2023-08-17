How to check milk for quality in seconds: a life hack with a fingernail

Many housewives believe that buying homemade milk from the market is a high-quality and safe option. However, even with this cautious approach, the quality of the product can vary. There is an easy way to check the quality of milk on the spot, which will allow you to make sure it is natural in just 1 minute.

Read also: Why you can't freeze milk and how to store it properly: important tips

The FoodOboz editorial team has collected useful information and will share with you a life hack that will help you check milk for quality. To use this method, you will need clean fingernails and a drop of milk.

When buying, just ask the seller to drip some milk on your nail. Then pay attention to the result: if the milk is of high quality and natural, it will retain its shape due to its high fat and protein content. If the milk immediately drips off the nail, this may indicate that it has been diluted with low-quality impurities.

Video of the day

If you have already purchased milk and want to test it at home, there is another simple way.

You will need a small glass of milk and a few drops of iodine. Add a few drops of iodine to the milk and watch the reaction. If the milk turns immediately blue, it could be a sign of starch. On the other hand, if the milk remains yellow, it may indicate that it is of high quality and natural.

Thus, thanks to these simple life hacks, you can easily check the quality of milk and make sure it is natural before buying it or at home.

As a reminder, we have already written how to dilute milk powder.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!