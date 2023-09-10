How to check if a draft is coming from the window: a simple life hack

Before the onset of winter, it is important to check your windows for drafts, as improperly insulated window openings can become a source of cold in your house or apartment.

One of the easiest and most useful ways to detect this problem is to use a candle, writes lifehack.org.

Here's how to use this simple method to detect air leaks and fix them:

Choose a day with strong winds and closed windows. Place the candle indoors. Watch the candle flame: if it starts to waver, it may indicate air leaks around the window frames and doors.

If you notice these signs, the first thing you need to do is prevent air leakage, starting with insulating your doors and windows. Airtight windows and doors will contribute to the optimal functioning of your heating system and ensure indoor comfort during cold winter days.

