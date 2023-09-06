How to cook baked zucchini with a crispy cheese crust: a simple recipe

An appetizer or snack that has a good chance of becoming your favorite dish. This dish is prepared very quickly, and the result is simply delicious.

Cheese crispy crust and tender zucchini with a slight hint of Provencal herbs are a real treat. Let's find out how to cook this delicious dish according to the recipe from prostoway.

Ingredients:

1.2 kg of zucchini;

100 g of hard cheese;

Oil;

Salt;

Dry herbs (Provencal herbs).

Preparation:

Let's start by preparing the zucchini. Wash them well, then cut off the ends and cut them into cubes. We will be baking these cubes, so make them the size you are comfortable with. After that, drizzle the zucchini with oil. Now let's prepare the filling for our zucchini. In a bowl, mix the finely grated hard cheese, salt, and dried Provencal herbs. If you like, you can also add fresh parsley or dill. Now dip the zucchini cubes into this mixed filling so that each cube is coated with this flavorful mixture. Take a parchment or baking sheet and place the prepared zucchini on it. Preheat the oven to 190 degrees. Bake the zucchini for 15 minutes or until golden and crispy. Serve this delicious dish with a sour cream sauce to which you add garlic, fresh herbs and a little salt.

