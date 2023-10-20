How to make a delicious pumpkin-shaped cheese snack for Halloween: a simple recipe

Fall brings not only falling temperatures and precipitation of leaves, but also new tasty recipes to grace your table. One of them is mini pumpkins with a mix of cheeses, garlic and a variety of sprinkles.

This perfect appetizer for fall will not only decorate your table, but will also be a great option for a quick and delicious snack. In addition, such spectacular pumpkins with a cream cheese are perfect for Halloween celebrations. The recipe was shared by blogger Valeria Veligura on Instagram.

Read also: the hostess was told the recipe for omelet with zucchini for breakfast

You can bread this appetizer in sesame seeds, spices or crumbs, allowing you to experiment and surprise your family with incredible flavors and presentation.

Ingredients:

200 g creamy cottage cheese;

100 g hard cheese;

Fresh cilantro, dill or parsley greens;

1-2 cloves of garlic;

salt;

Ground black pepper.

For breading:

Powdered breadcrumbs;

Ground smoked paprika;

Sesame seeds.

Preparation:

Combine the cream cheese, grated cheese, finely chopped herbs and spices in a bowl. Add the squeezed garlic and mix well to form balls. Crush the fleece or chips into crumbles. Paste the curd balls in the fleece or chips, paprika and sesame seeds. Use a string to form the folds of the pumpkin, and insert pickle sticks in place of the tails. Your appetizer is ready to serve.

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for toast with eggs and chanterelles.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!