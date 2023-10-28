There are many recipes out there for creating delicious and nutritious dishes, and one of them is the recipe for cottage cheese casserole with pumpkin. This dish combines the taste of cheese and the flavor of pumpkin, making it a real find for those who are looking for something new and interesting in the kitchen.

Another advantage of this recipe is its simplicity, thanks to which even beginners in cooking can easily prepare this delicious dish, writes gospodynka.com.

Ingredients:

Cheese dough:

300 g of cheese

1 egg

50 g sugar

10 g vanilla sugar

1 tbsp. of starch

Pumpkin dough:

250 g pumpkin

1 egg

2 tbsp. starch

50 g sugar

Orange, lemon or tangerine zest

Preparation of cottage cheese casserole with pumpkin:

Cheese batter:

In a bowl, combine the cheese, egg, sugar, vanilla sugar and starch. Beat these ingredients with a blender until fluffy.

Pumpkin batter:

Cut the pumpkin into small pieces and chop with a blender in another bowl,. Add eggs, sugar, starch and zest of orange, lemon or tangerine. Beat all ingredients with a blender until you get the consistency of cream.

Preparation of the casserole:

Take a mold with a diameter of 20 cm and grease it with oil. First, arrange a spoonful of pumpkin mass in the mold, and on top of it the curd mass. Repeat this action until the ingredients are finished. The last layer should be of pumpkin pastry. Send the mold to a preheated oven to 160 degrees and cook for 40 minutes.

After cooking, you can enjoy a fragrant and delicious cottage cheese casserole with pumpkin. To add a final touch to it, sprinkle with powdered sugar. As a result, you will get not only a delicious, but also a very beautiful dish that can be served on a festive table or just for an everyday dinner.

