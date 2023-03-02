How to make a hearty potato and mushroom salad for Lent: a simple recipe

Lent in 2023 will last from February 27 to April 15. During this period, it is important to eat right, healthy and at the same time nourishing meals. To do this, add more Lenten salads to your diet, as they are easy to prepare, and they will taste good not only during Lent.

Read also: Buckwheat salad for those who are fasting: a simple recipe from Yevhen Klopotenko

Potato and mushrooms salad for Lent - recipe

Ingredients:

Potatoes - 2 pcs.;

Bell pepper - 1 pc.;

Pickled mushrooms;

Lettuce;

Olive oil.

Potatoes should be boiled in their skins, cooled, peeled and finely diced. Peel the bell pepper and remove the seeds. It, too, should be cut into cubes similar in size to the potatoes so that the structure of the salad is more uniform. Wash, dry and tear the lettuce leaves into arbitrary pieces. Cut the pickled mushrooms into halves or cubes of the same size.

Video of the day

Pour all the ingredients into one deep bowl. Add salt and other spices to taste, as well as olive oil. Mix well, and the saladcan be served.

Bon appetit!

We also offer recipes for Lenten dishes shared by chef Yevhen Klopotenko.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!