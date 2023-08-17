How to prepare a hearty and tasty breakfast from zucchini and eggs: a quick recipe

Today, we encourage you to try an interesting recipe for a zucchini and egg dish called Royal Scrambled Eggs. This recipe impresses with its originality and flavor richness.

Previously, you could cook a similar dish only with tomatoes, like shakshuka, but try adding zucchini and the taste of the dish will become even richer and more refined. The recipe was shared on greenpost.

Ingredients:

1 kg of tomatoes

500 g of zucchini

2 medium onions

5 eggs

Greens (according to your taste)

30 g of butter (optional)

1 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. of paprika

1 tsp of sugar

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Preparation:

Cut the onion into half rings and fry in vegetable oil until soft. Add the chopped tomatoes. It is better to peel them beforehand. Simmer under the lid for about 5 minutes. Cut the zucchini into medium cubes and add to the tomatoes. Stir and simmer, covered, for about 10 minutes. Add dry basil, paprika, sugar, salt and pepper to taste. Add butter, if desired, to give the dish a tender and unique flavor. Break the eggs into the pan, close the lid and cook for another 3-4 minutes. Garnish the dish with fresh herbs.

