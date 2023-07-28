How to cook fresh corn without cooking: a microwave life hack

Typically, the average cooking time for young corn in a pot of water is about 30 minutes. To make it more tender and sweet, experts recommend adding milk to the water in which the corn is cooked. However, thanks to Maria Stefan's method, you can now cook this dish much faster and without any extra ingredients.

Young corn can be cooked without water using a microwave, according to Ukrainian Instagram blogger Maria Shtefan. She shared this culinary life hack with her followers, emphasising the simplicity of the process.

According to Maria, to cook delicious corn without water, it is enough to put it in the microwave for five minutes. This method allows you to get a ready meal without any extra effort and saves time.

"Why cook when you can avoid cooking," the blogger said, urging people to try this method of cooking corn. After the corn comes out of the microwave, you can add salt, butter and enjoy the taste of this sweet dish.

