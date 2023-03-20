How to make fluffy donuts that don't absorb oil: a simple recipe

Donuts can be a great alternative to festive donuts for every day, suitable for both adults and children. They can be topped with your favorite sweets or simply sprinkled with powdered sugar. The recipe is special because the donuts do not absorb a lot of oil, which will be appreciated by any hostess.

Read also: How to make a hearty potato and mushroom salad for Lent: a simple recipe

A recipe for puffy donuts without oil

Ingredients :

warm milk - 200 ml;

warm water - 100 ml;

dry yeast - 11 grams;

sugar - 1 tablespoon;

egg - 1 piece;

butter - 1 teaspoon;

salt - 1 teaspoon;

flour - 4 -to 4.5 cups.

Dissolve yeast and sugar in water, leave for 10 minutes until foam appears. Add warm milk and flour to the dough and knead. Add the softened butter in the process. Cover the dough and leave it in a warm place for 1 hour. Knead the dough and divide it into portions, then leave it for another 10 minutes.

Video of the day

Form the pieces into donuts with a hole in the middle. Fry the doughnuts in oil until golden brown. Sprinkle with powder, icing or chocolate before serving.

Enjoy!

We also offer recipes for Lenten dishes shared by chef Yevhen Klopotenko.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!