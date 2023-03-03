How to make Lenten pie from fresh apples or jam: a simple recipe

During Lent, too, one sometimes wants something sweet and homemade. But baking is usually made with the addition of eggs, dairy products, and other ingredients. For those who observe strict Lent, we found a recipe for a pie without adding prohibited products.

How to make Lenten apple pie in the oven

Ingredients:

4 apples;

150 ml of apple juice;

1 teaspoon of baking powder;

150 g of wheat flour;

100 g of sugar;

50 g of sunflower oil;

cinnamon and vanilla to taste;

1 tbsp. of sugar;

100 ml of sunflower oil to grease.

Put the flour, sugar, baking powder, vanilla, and cinnamon in a large bowl. It is better to sift the flour through a sieve to make the dough more tender. Apple juice should be mixed with oil and poured into the dry ingredients. You can use jam instead of juice. The dough should be mixed until homogeneous mass so that it turns out to be liquid.

Apples should be washed, peeled and cut into thin pieces, then pour them into the dough and let rest for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, you can grease the baking mould with sunflower oil and preheat the oven to 180°. Pour the dough into the mold and bake for 30 minutes.

Mix sugar with oil, cover the cake with this syrup, and then send it to the oven for another 10 minutes. You can also add a few slices of apples on top to make a nice pattern. Cut the finished cake into portions when it cools down a bit and serve.

Bon appetit!

