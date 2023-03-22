How to prepare a Lenten potato and mushroom snack for every day: recipes for Lent

This simple dish is very easy to make, and its taste and convenience will pleasantly surprise you. That's why you can make this appetizer not only during fasting, but almost every day.

In addition to mushroom filling, potato balls can be made with vegetable or cheese filling. They can be served as a side dish, appetizer, or main course. It is important to remember that frying the balls requires oil, which can be used on certain days of Lent.

Read also: Why add baking soda when cooking potatoes

Ingredients:

Potatoes - 10 pcs.;

Flour - 1 cup;

Oil - 0.5 cups;

Breadcrumbs - 0.5 cups;

Mushrooms - 100 g;

Video of the day

Onion - 1 pc.;

Spices - to taste;

Wash the raw potatoes and grate them on a fine grater. Add flour, salt and spices to the potato mass and mix thoroughly. Then form balls or other shaped portions so that they are easy to pick up and eat.

For the mushroom filling, wash and finely chop the mushrooms, then fry them together with finely chopped onions. Add the finished filling to the potato balls inside, or mix it into a mass and then form the balls.

Bread the potato balls in flour and breadcrumbs and fry in a pan until golden brown. Bring the dish to readiness in the oven at 180°C for about an hour. Serve this appetizer with sauce and herbs.

Bon appetit!

Earlier, we wrote about how to cook quickly in the microwave. This way, you can bake potatoes in 10 minutes and cook carrots for salad in 5 minutes.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!