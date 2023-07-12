How to cook spicy Finnish-style pickled cucumbers with mustard for the winter

In the summer, when housewives and owners are preparing food for the winter, they often experiment with new ways of preserving it. This time, we're going to tell you about Finnish-style pickled cucumbers with mustard. Below you'll find a detailed description of this recipe and the steps to follow to prepare it.

Ingredients:

2 kg of cucumbers;

2 liters of water;

4 tbsp. salt;

260 g of sugar;

330 ml of vinegar 6%;

1.5 tsp. mustard seeds;

2 pieces of bay leaf.

Method of preparation:

Pour water into a saucepan and add salt, sugar, mustard seeds and bay leaf. Put the pot on the fire and bring to a boil; Prepare the cucumbers by cutting them into large pieces; After the water boils, add vinegar and bring to boil again; Add the cucumbers to the marinade and cook for 3-5 minutes until the cucumbers change color; After cooking, put the cucumbers in pre-sterilized jars; Pour the marinade over the cucumbers, close the lids tightly or roll them up; Put the jars in a dark place until they cool completely. It is also convenient to cover the jars with a thick cloth.

