How to make incredibly tender pumpkin puree soup for Lent

Lent is a time when people give up animal products. A simple and delicious Lenten dish is pumpkin puree soup. It is simple and quick to make, and the taste will definitely not leave you indifferent.

Ingredients:

1 medium pumpkin;

1 onion;

2-3 cloves of garlic;

1 liter of vegetable broth;

1/2 cup of vegetable sour cream;

salt and pepper to taste.

Peel the pumpkin, remove the seeds and cut it into small pieces. Finely chop the onion and fry in a pan with vegetable oil until golden. Add finely chopped garlic to the onion and fry for a few more minutes. Add the chopped pumpkin to onion and garlic and fry over moderate heat for 5-7 minutes.

Add vegetable broth and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes until the pumpkin is soft. Mix sour cream and pumpkin broth in a blender until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot, garnished with fresh herbs.

This pumpkin puree soup is a simple and delicious option for a Lenten meal. It can be served as a separate dish or as a side dish to the main course. Light and hearty, it is perfect for any day of Lent.

