How to make homemade peach juice: a simple recipe

Winter stocks of delicious and flavorful peach juice with pulp can be easily prepared at home. This drink is suitable for both adults and children, and tastes great with a variety of pastries and desserts.

The recipe for homemade peach juice was shared by Shuba.The preparation of peach juice is quite quick and simple, the main thing is to process the fruit properly.

Ingredients:

1 kg of peaches.

100 g of sugar.

500 ml of water.

3 g of citric acid.

Preparation:

Bring the water to a boil, then reduce the heat and dip the peaches in boiling water for 1-2 minutes. Immediately transfer them to cold water, then easily peel and pit them by cutting them in half.

Put the peaches in another saucepan, cover with water so that it completely covers the fruit. Put on medium heat and cook until the peaches are soft. Then mash them with a masher or immersion blender. Add the sugar and citric acid, and add water if necessary to achieve the desired consistency.

Put the saucepan with the juice back over medium heat and bring to a boil. When the juice comes to a boil, boil for another 3-5 minutes, and then pour it into pre-sterilized jars. Close the jars with lids and roll them up. Keep the jars in a cool place while the drink cools.

Enjoy!

