How to prepare homemade fertilizers for processing beds in the fall

After the multi-purpose harvest, it's time to give your garden and vegetable garden the proper care to prepare the soil for winter and nourish it for the upcoming season. However, instead of using chemical fertilizers, which can leave a negative impact on the environment, you can use a natural and extremely useful method.

There are several advantages to tilling in the fall. First, it helps rid the soil of fungal diseases, bacteria, and pests that can harm plants in the future. Secondly, fall fertilization enriches the soil with nutrients, which promotes healthy and lush plant growth.

To fertilize the soil in the fall and to prepare a homemade fertilizer, you only need an ordinary starter, whey, or kefir, with a volume of about one liter.

Preparation:

Add 1 tablespoon of cinnamon to the liquid of your choice and dissolve it in a glass of warm water. Cinnamon contains a large amount of nutrients beneficial to plants, such as vitamin A, beta-carotene, vitamin C, B vitamins, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, copper, and 18 amino acids.

In addition, cinnamon is a natural insecticide and helps protect plants from pests. Also add a spoonful of ground turmeric. This ingredient contains many beneficial substances and nutrients.

Soil treatment:

Dissolve one tablespoon of this concentrated fertilizer in 10 liters of water. This volume will be enough to treat a one-square-meter area.

Using natural fertilizers when preparing your garden beds for winter helps maintain soil fertility and preserve its excellent quality.

