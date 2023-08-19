How to cook quick oatmeal with fresh berries for breakfast: a simple recipe

Oatmeal is not only a delicious but also a very healthy choice for breakfast. It helps to maintain optimal blood sugar levels, strengthens the immune system and makes you feel full until lunchtime. One of the benefits of oatmeal is its low calorie content - only 140 calories per 100 grams when cooked with water. It also contributes to the proper functioning of the gastrointestinal tract and is a source of valuable carbohydrates, proteins and vitamins. Oatmeal also contains useful trace elements, such as calcium, magnesium and silicon, which have a positive effect on bone and skin health.

To make your breakfast even tastier and more varied, you can experiment with different additives. For example, add seasonal berries, bananas, nuts, honey or dried fruit to oatmeal. This not only makes the breakfast taste richer, but also increases its energy value. For example, oatmeal with milk, banana and honey will contain 150 calories more, but they will be healthy calories that will give you energy for the whole day. The LVIV.MEDIA editorial team advises you to try one of the oatmeal breakfast recipes:

Oatmeal with fresh berries for breakfast

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Number of servings: 2

Ingredients:

350 ml of milk (2.8%)

180 g of flattened oat groats

200 g of seasonal berries

salt to taste

chocolate to taste

Method of preparation:

Bring the milk to a boil over high heat, then add the oatmeal and half the washed berries.

Add salt to taste, reduce the heat and cook the porridge for 5 minutes until it is tender.

Divide the porridge into portioned plates and garnish with chocolate if desired.

