How to bake food in the sleeve properly: tips for preparing delicious and healthy dishes

Baking food is one of the most common and useful types of heat treatment. In addition, when food is baked in the sleeve, it does not burn or leave marks on the mold, so it is very convenient. Another plus is that meat, poultry, and vegetables are cooked in their juices, so they stay soft, and the lack of oil makes them dietary.

To bake foods properly, you can use vegetables, meat, fish, and poultry separately or together, sliced or whole. Here are some tips on how to do it right:

when putting food in the sleeve, you need to release excess air by piercing it with a toothpick in several places to prevent the sleeve from swelling during cooking;

the cooking time depends on the size of the product. For example, meat can be baked from 40 minutes to 2 hours, poultry for 30 minutes, fish for 25 minutes, and vegetables can be baked for about half an hour. However, when baking whole vegetables for salads, takes about an hour;

for the product to have a golden crispy crust, it is necessary to cut the sleeve at the end of baking and leave the dish in the oven for a while longer to brown.

