How to properly freeze and defrost minced meat: useful tips

All housewives will soon face the following problem of buying minced meat, using some of it, and then being left with a large amount of it that needs to be preserved.

However, freezing minced meat is not always effective. If you freeze minced meat incorrectly, it can lose its quality and taste. Informer has some life hacks to help you freeze minced meat properly.

Balls. Before freezing the minced meat, divide it into small portions, for example, with tape or plastic muffin tins. Roll the minced meat into balls weighing approximately 200-300 grams and place them on a baking tray. Put the baking tray in the freezer, let the balls freeze, and then transfer them to bags. It is important to remember that this method of freezing can take some time to thaw.

Layers. Another method is to roll the minced meat into a layer no more than 2 centimetres thick and then freeze it. You will need a plastic bag or container. This freezes the minced meat faster and takes up less space in the freezer.

Portions. If you want to freeze in portions, divide the mincemeat layer into small squares using the back of a knife as shown in the photo. This way, you can remove the amount of minced meat you need from the freezer.

Cubes. Minced meat can also be frozen in the form of meat cubes for soups. To do this, use ice cube trays, put the minced meat in them and put them in the freezer. After freezing, transfer the cubes to a plastic bag.

Cutlets. If you plan to cook patties, you can freeze the minced meat in the form of muffins using silicone moulds. Before frying the cutlets, dip the minced meat in boiling water to prevent it from losing its shape.

