How to properly close porcini mushrooms for the winter: a simple recipe

Preserving porcini mushrooms for the winter can be a great opportunity to enjoy their flavor during the holiday season. One way to preserve them is by pickling, and we offer you an interesting recipe for pickled porcini mushrooms.

The recipe for pickled porcini mushrooms for the winter was published by Eat smarter. The cooking time for 2 servings is 2 hours.

Ingredients:

1 kilogram of porcini mushrooms;

250 grams of water;

500 grams of vinegar;

3 tablespoons of sugar;

1 teaspoon of salt;

2 bay leaves;

mustard seeds (1 tablespoon);

white peppercorns.

Preparation:

Start by preparing the jars for canning, rinse them with hot water. Then clean the mushrooms. Leave small mushrooms whole and cut large ones in half. Bring water to a boil in a wide saucepan and add the mushrooms. Blanch them for 2-4 minutes, then drain and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process. After that, drain them well. Meanwhile, prepare the marinade. Bring water and vinegar to a boil in a saucepan and add spices: bay leaves, mustard seeds, white peppercorns. Heat the mushrooms in the jars, adding them in layers. Pour the boiling marinade over the mushrooms and close the jars. To create a vacuum, turn the jars upside down. After 10 minutes, you can return them to their correct position. Pickled porcini mushrooms can be stored for about 4 weeks in a dark and cool place.

