How to cook rice to make it flavorful: secrets of professional chefs

Most of us cook rice in water or make rice porridge with milk. As a result, it turns out to be quite bland. UaPortal figured out how to make rice rich and flavorful. Professional chefs say that rice should be cooked not only with water or milk.

What to cook rice in

If you want to cook rice full of flavor, cook the cereal in broth. The finished rice will be very flavorful.

How to cook rice in broth

Rinse the rice, put it in a saucepan, and pour the broth in a 1:2 ratio (a glass of rice to two glasses of broth).

Cover the pot and cook over low heat until the liquid is completely absorbed. Turn off the heat and leave the rice in a closed saucepan for 5 minutes. This will make it even more delicious.

