Metal-plastic windows, like any other windows, can let in cold air. This is due to cracks and gaps in the window frame, as well as a loose fit.

Insulating metal-plastic windows for the winter will help keep the house warm and reduce heating costs. UAportal will tell what you need to pay attention to and why you need to start warming them.

Here are a few reasons why you need to insulate plastic windows for the winter:

Retaining heat in the house. Insulated windows will help to keep the heat in the house in the autumn and winter, which will lead to lower heating costs.

Maintaining a comfortable temperature. Insulated windows will help to maintain a comfortable temperature in the house, even if it is very cold outside.

Reducing noise. Insulated windows will help reduce noise from the street, which will add comfort to the house.

How to properly insulate plastic windows in the fall:

1. Check the condition of the windows. Before you start insulating, you need to check the condition of the windows. Carefully inspect the windows inside and out. If there are any cracks or gaps, they need to be repaired. For this purpose, you can use sealant or polyurethane foam.

2. Install a seal on the windows. The seal will help prevent cold air from entering the room. It can be installed on the window frame, on the window sash, or on both.

3. Replace or adjust the hardware. Hardware that is not working properly can let cold air in. If the hardware is jammed or causes the window to close loosely, replace or adjust it.

4. Close the skirting boards and openings under the windows. Skirting boards and openings under windows can also be a source of cold. They can be sealed with mounting foam, seal, or special film.

5. Install blinds or curtains on the windows. Blinds or curtains will help keep heat inside the room. Blinds can be installed on windows both inside and outside. Curtains can be used both for decoration and for insulation.

In addition to these general tips, there are several additional ways to insulate plastic windows:

Install special thermal insulation films on the windows. These films are glued to the inner surface of the window and help keep the heat inside the room.

Fill the voids between the window and the wall. You can use mounting foam, seal, or special insulation.

Install thermal regulators on the windows. Thermal regulators will help maintain a comfortable room temperature.

When choosing ways to insulate plastic windows, you need to take into account the climatic conditions of the region where you live. If the region experiences severe frosts in winter, you need to use more efficient insulation methods.

