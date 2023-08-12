How to care for watermelons in the garden in August to get sweet and large fruits

Modern breeding opens up new opportunities for growing watermelons in different regions of Ukraine. Now you can enjoy the taste of this heat-loving fruit not only in the south of the country but also in colder regions.

If you dream of having real striped beauties on your plot, you should know the key aspects of successful cultivation and take into account some important tips, NV writes.

One important step is to choose the right watermelon variety for your area. To ensure successful growth and ripening before the onset of cold weather, it is recommended to choose early ripening varieties with a growing season of up to 75-80 days.

Proper nutrition affects the development and yield of the crop. Remember the three stages of fertilisation: after six to seven leaves, before flowering and at the beginning of fruiting. You can use different fertilisers for these stages, such as herbal infusion, yeast and ash.

Watering is one of the key aspects of caring for watermelons. After germination and before fruit formation, watermelons should be watered every ten to twelve days. During the ripening process, it is recommended to water them weekly.

The fruit ovary is an important stage in the development of watermelons. To achieve high-quality fruit, limit the number of ovaries to two to five per plant. Remove the extra ovaries by pinching the top above the fourth leaf, which will help the fruit develop and ripen better.

To avoid rotting young watermelons on wet soil, it is recommended to wrap them in a fine mesh and hang them carefully on support when they reach the size of a chicken egg. This measure will help to provide them with access to air and sunlight, improving the conditions for growth and ripening.

