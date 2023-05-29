How to remove make-up correctly: 1 simple rule

Make-up can be a trusted ally, helping us to enhance our beauty and express our personality. But when it comes time to remove makeup at the end of the day, it can be a real challenge. We offer you some ingenious life hacks that will help you remove makeup quickly and easily, freeing your skin from excessive stress and allowing it to breathe.

Moisturise your skin before removing make-up. Make sure your skin is moist before you start cleansing. You can use a toning lotion or simply wipe your skin with a damp sponge. This will help soften make-up and make it easier to remove, saving you time;Use oil or micellar water. You can remove makeup with cleansing oil or micellar water. But instead of applying the product to a cotton pad and spending several minutes removing makeup, simply apply the oil or micellar water to a damp sponge or microfibre towel and gently remove makeup from your face. This way, you save micellar water and time, and avoid the irritation that can occur when using cotton pads; Finish by washing your face with lukewarm water. After removing make-up, finish by cleansing your face with lukewarm water. This will help remove any oil or micellar water from the skin and prepare it for skincare products. You will effectively save time by using these three simple steps to remove make-up, and your skin will be clean and well-groomed.

