How to listen to classical music and why: advice from artists

Classical music is one of the most recognised and highly regarded art forms. Listening to classical music can be not only enjoyable, but also beneficial for your health and mental well-being. Listening to classical music can help you calm down, relieve tension, improve your mood and gain a sense of well-being.

Studies have shown that listening to classical music can help reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which is responsible for triggering stress responses in the body. It can also evoke positive emotions such as joy, calmness, and satisfaction. This can help reduce feelings of doubt and depression.

Some research indicates that listening to classical music can improve memory, concentration and attention, and even help lower blood pressure, which can reduce the risk of heart disease.

In addition, listening to classical music can help reduce pain and discomfort. And at bedtime, it can help calm the nervous system and ensure a better night's sleep.

How to listen to classical music properly

1. Choose the right atmosphere: classical music is best listened to in a quiet and peaceful environment. Find a comfortable place to sit and turn off the lights to concentrate on the music;

2. Choose the right mood: classical music can be calm and romantic, or energetic and dynamic. Choose music to match your mood;

3. Try different genres: Classical music has many genres, from baroque to contemporary classical. Try different genres and artists to find your favorite songs;

4. Listen carefully: Classical music has many details and nuances that can be missed if not listened to properly. Listen carefully to each sound and instrument to get a better understanding of the music;

5. Relax: listening to classical music can help you relax and relieve stress. Sit comfortably, close your eyes and concentrate on the music;

6. Avoid distractions: these can reduce the quality of your classical music experience. Switch off your phone and other devices to avoid distraction.

