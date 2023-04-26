How to properly dilute milk powder: chefs' tips

Milk powder is a convenient and long-lasting source of protein and calcium. In addition, milk powder can be used to prepare a variety of dishes, such as cereals, puddings, smoothies, etc. However, many people do not know how to properly dilute it to get a rich and tasty drink. In this article, we'll talk about several ways to dilute milk powder.

With water. This is the most common way to dilute milk powder. To get a glass of delicious milk, add about 1 cup of water to 1/4 cup of milk powder. Stir well until the milk is completely dissolved. If you like your drink richer, add more milk powder; With milk. This method is used when you want a richer and creamier drink. To do this, you need to add about 1/3 cup of milk powder to 1 cup of milk. Stir well until the milk is completely dissolved; Using condensed milk. This method is used to get a sweeter and richer drink. To do this, you need to add about 1/3 cup of milk powder to 1/2 cup of condensed milk. Add enough water to get the desired consistency and flavor.

It's important to remember that milk powder tends to thicken at the bottom of the glass. Therefore, stir the drink periodically to ensure that the milk dissolves evenly.

To store powdered milk, you need to choose a dry place, and its shelf life can be from six months to three years, depending on the fat content. Regular milk has a much shorter shelf life of only 15 days, and the lack of refrigeration at high temperatures can lead to rapid spoilage, which is best avoided.

Before using formula milk, especially in baby food, you should consult a doctor to make sure that it has no contraindications and will not cause allergies for you or your baby.

To prepare a milk formula from powder, it must be thoroughly dissolved in warm boiled water and mixed thoroughly to avoid the formation of lumps. Upon contact with water, the proteins of the product interact with it, resulting in the formation of reconstituted milk.

