How to properly ventilate your apartment to keep warm and save money on heating

Summer is over and with the cold weather comes the time when it is important to remember to properly ventilate your apartment during the heating season. In particular, this will help you save money on utility bills.

To ensure comfort in your life and rational energy savings, it is important to know how to do it properly, greenpost.ua writes.

Utility companies have recently shared useful tips on how to properly ventilate a room during the heating season.

Their instructions state that a long period of partial window opening does not always provide adequate fresh air, but leads to an increase in the heating bill.

Therefore, it is recommended to ventilate rooms more often by opening windows for a few minutes instead of opening them all the way. This approach allows you to maintain a comfortable temperature and save energy.

