How to transplant cacti correctly and when to do it: simple tips

are popular indoor plants that also need some care and repotting. Let's take a look at when and how to properly repot a cactus.

Most cacti have large needles that protect them from unwanted intruders. This is a natural defense mechanism, but repotting these plants can be a challenge. To avoid injury, use kitchen tongs or oven mitts while handling a cactus. You can also wrap painter's tape around the plant for safety, writes UNIAN.

Before you start transplanting the cacti, choose the right pot. The size of the pot should match the size of the plant. If your cacti requires repotting during active growth and the roots have already filled the current pot, choose a container 2-3 cm larger in diameter. For older, dormant plants, you can use the same pot or choose a pot with a 1 cm larger diameter.

Regarding the soil, specialized stores offer ready-made soil "For cacti" containing all the necessary nutrients. If desired, you can add crushed bricks or coarse sand to the ready-made soil. It is important to remember that 3-4 days before transplanting, you need to stop watering to facilitate the issuance of the plant from the pot.

How to properly transplant tall cacti and other plants - technology: For safe and successful transplanting of large cacti, follow these steps:

Remove the top layer of soil and carefully remove the plant from the pot. Loosen the roots and remove any dry or diseased parts. Fill the new pot with the prepared soil and place the plant inside. Cover the roots with soil. Water the transplanted plant no sooner than a week later. Allow the soil to dry out completely for 7-10 days before returning to your normal watering regimen.

Remember that cactus in general require minimal care. Exposing them to the sun on a regular basis and limited watering will help your cacti thrive and grow.

