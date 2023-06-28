Over time, white, almost "chalky" marks may appear on your clothes when ironing. This indicates limescale build-up in the iron.

To prevent this from happening, it is recommended to descale the iron every 1-4 months, depending on the frequency of use. Sante Plus writes about this.

If your device shows these signs, it's time to clean the appliance:

Traces of mineral deposits or limescale remain on your clothes.

Sticky marks are left on the clothes.

The iron does not glide smoothly.

The iron leaves dark marks on light-colored items.

To deeply remove limescale from your iron, use the following simple products that are available in every home:

1. White vinegar.

Pour 1 part white vinegar to an equal part water into the water tank. The latter should be one third full.

Turn on the iron in the steam mode for 5 or 10 minutes. All the vinegar should evaporate.

Then fill the device with fresh water, turn the iron back on, and this should wash away all mineral deposits.

Use an old towel or soft cloth to wipe the iron clean.

2. Baking soda.

Here's a great way to get rid of dirt and grime that has settled on the sole of the iron. Baking soda is a very effective tool. To do this, follow these steps:

Mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda and 1 tablespoon of water to make a paste.

Apply the paste to the sole of the iron that is prone to dirt or scale.

Then use a soft-bristled brush or toothbrush to scrub the soleplate.

Rinse off with lukewarm water.

Simply wipe with a clean cloth.

3. Newspaper and salt.

You can clean dirt on the soleplate of the iron with newspaper and salt. Follow these steps to use the cleaning properties of newspaper and salt:

Place a newspaper or two on the ironing board.

Set the iron to the hottest setting.

Sprinkle a generous amount of salt on the newspaper you have taken.

Run the iron over the salt in a circular motion.

Let cool and remove the salt/dirt with a clean, damp cloth.

4. Toothpaste.

As you know, toothpaste is a cleansing and foaming agent that helps remove bacteria and dirt. This product can even clean the iron, but use only white toothpaste. Also, avoid toothpaste in gel form.

Here's what you need to do:

On a completely cold iron, so it is turned off, apply toothpaste with a toothbrush you are not using.

Gently rub the surface of the device's soleplate.

Leave the toothpaste on for a few minutes.

Use a clean, damp sponge to wipe off the toothpaste.

If necessary, rinse again and allow to air dry.

5. Nail polish remover.

Nail polish remover turns out to be even more amazing than the toothpaste and salt method.

Take a cotton swab and dampen it with nail polish remover with acetone.

Put on a kitchen glove or a protective glove. Then simply run the solvent-soaked ball over the sole of the hot iron. The remaining dirt should be visibly decomposed.

