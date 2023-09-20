In early September, when the growth of gooseberry and currant shoots stops, it is necessary to prune the bushes. However, it is important to keep in mind that pruning blackcurrant branches differs from the same process for red currants and gooseberries.

Read also: When and how to plant beets for the winter

According to Ukr.Media, the majority of berries on black currants are formed on young shoots, while red currants and gooseberries yield on mature branches. Therefore, when pruning blackcurrants, it is worth removing old branches that could not rise naturally from the ground after harvesting.

Removing old branches will encourage the plant to grow new shoots on which berries will actively develop. In addition, pests often settle on old branches.

Video of the day

It is also recommended to cut off dried, leafless, damaged and crooked branches.

When pruning red currants and gooseberries, annual branches should be removed from the bush so that only 3-4 pieces remain. You also need to remove branches that are 6 years old and older, since the bulk of the bush should consist of branches that are 2-3 or 4 years old.

It is also necessary to cut off small branches that impede the growth of the bush, which will be an effective prevention against powdery mildew disease.

Earlier, we wrote about flowers that can be planted for the winter so that they start sprouting on their own in the spring.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!