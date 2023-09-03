How to properly store fresh garlic so that it does not lose its taste properties for a long time

Garlic is an indispensable seasoning used in many dishes. How well you store this vegetable affects its flavor and health benefits.

Read also: Young zucchini rotting in the garden: how to save the harvest

The Telegraph website has shared a convenient way to store garlic that will help keep it fresh and juicy for a long time.

How to store garlic in an apartment:

Prepare the jars: You need to prepare glass jars for storing garlic. They must be clean and dry. To ensure sterility, you can boil them or use them for canning. Spread out the garlic: After cleaning and drying the garlic, arrange the heads in jars. Fill the jars with garlic almost to the top. Use cheesecloth: Take several layers of cheesecloth and cover the garlic in the jar. The cheesecloth will help retain moisture and prevent condensation. Do not cover with a lid: Do not cover the jars with a lid. This will allow the garlic to "breathe" and prevent mold or mildew from forming. Store in a warm place: Place the jars of garlic in a warm room where the temperature is above freezing. Such storage conditions will help the garlic stay fresh. Take from the lowest jars: When using garlic, take it from one of the lower jars first. Once it is empty, move on to the next one. This storage order helps to preserve the freshness of the garlic.

We have already written about what to do to prevent onions from rotting quickly.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!