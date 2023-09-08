How to store sweet peppers properly so that they do not spoil for a long time

To preserve the freshness and flavour of vegetables for 3 or more months, you need to follow the right storage conditions. Although many people are used to storing peppers in the fridge, this is not always the best option for long-term storage.

Read also: Why experienced gardeners advise storing beetroot with potatoes

According to Express, to prevent spoilage of peppers and other vegetables, you can use a simple method with a bag and a paper towel.

Here are some tips on how to store peppers properly:

Give preference to green bell peppers as they can be stored longer than red or yellow ones. Keep the peppers whole. Sliced fruits quickly become soft and spoil quickly. Set aside a separate compartment in the refrigerator for peppers and place them as far away from tomatoes and cucumbers as possible. Before storing peppers, be sure to wash and dry them thoroughly. Fold a paper towel in half and place it in a tight plastic bag. Add one or two peppers and close the bag tightly.

To recap, we have already written about what to do to prevent onions from rotting quickly.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!