How not to gain weight again after losing weight: expert advice

Losing weight is a success for many people, but the most difficult task is to maintain the result. Keeping the number on the scales is a challenge regardless of the weight loss method you choose.

Scientists say that people who follow very low-calorie diets (800 to 1200 calories per day) regain 26% to 121% of their weight loss in five years. Even those who have lost weight through pills gain about two-thirds of the weight they lost in a year. This was reported in The Conversation.

Experts have developed seven key tips to help you avoid regaining weight after a diet:

Be flexible: Given that maintaining a normal weight requires constant monitoring, it is important to have realistic expectations. Don't feel guilty about making mistakes, and instead make plans to get back on track if things go wrong.

Plan for disruptions : Holidays and other events can cause disruptions in dieting. Anticipate such situations and develop strategies to successfully overcome them. For example, you can decide in advance to replace high-calorie foods with lower-calorie alternatives at a holiday event.

Be proud of your achievements: Focus your attention on how you're achieving your goals, rather than just looking at weight changes.

Develop habits: Establishing positive habits will ensure more stable weight control. This means you will continue to stick to them even when your motivation wavers.

Be active: Physical activity is a key factor in maintaining weight loss. Regular exercise will help you maintain your weight loss results and offset some of the calories you consume.

Weigh yourself regularly: Your weight can fluctuate over time, so it's a good idea to measure it regularly. This will help you track your efforts and make adjustments if necessary.

Eat breakfast and focus on fibre: Eating breakfast and eating foods high in fibre contribute to weight management and help you feel full.

Remember, avoiding weight regain after a diet is a long-term effort, but following these tips will help you maintain your results and maintain a normal weight for a long time.

