How to hang a picture on the wall without measuring the level: a life hack with a newspaper

To create a harmonious interior, every detail should play its part, and paintings are no exception. They can significantly affect the overall mood and atmosphere of a room. And if the chosen paintings not only spoil the interior, but also express the individuality and taste of the owners, they become an important part of the decor.

Read also: Як врятуватись від спеки у приміщенні без кондиціонера

However, to achieve harmony in the design of the room, you need to take into account several aspects, writes Telegraph. First, the color scheme of the paintings should be in harmony with other interior elements. Neutral colors create a calm and soothing atmosphere, while bright accents add energy.

The size of the painting is also important. Large paintings can visually enlarge the space, while small paintings add coziness and intimacy. However, when it comes to placing multiple paintings next to each other, it is important that they are evenly spaced.

Video of the day

So to evenly place paintings of the same size on the wall, you can use a simple life hack. All you need is a newspaper, a marker, and a hammer (or an impact driver for concrete walls):

Spread the newspaper on a flat surface. Place the frames on the newspaper, making sure they are parallel and perpendicular to the newspaper columns. This marking will help you to place the frames at the same distance and at the same height. Place a marker exactly at one of the top corners of the frame, choosing either the right or left corner. Press the newspaper against the wall and nail (or screw in small screws) at the marked points, ensuring that the artwork is evenly spaced. Peel off the newspaper and hang the frames in the designated locations.

As a reminder, we've already written about how to quickly remove old wallpaper.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!