How to understand that your partner is an 'alphonse': psychologist's advice

It is not always possible to immediately understand who you are in front of. Psychologists have revealed some signs that may indicate that your partner may be an "alphonse" - a man who uses his external attractiveness to achieve material gain or control over a woman.

In particular, you should pay attention to some key signs that your partner may be an "alphonse":

Fixation on material things: if your partner focuses on material values from the first meeting, which clearly prevail over the relationship, this may be a sign of his interest in your status and resources, rather than in you as a person. Constant discussion of money: frequent discussions of money issues, questions about income and assets may indicate an attempt to find out your financial capabilities. A partner's access to his or her own money may also be suspicious, as alphonsees may be trying to get your money under some pretext. A discrepancy between words and actions: If a partner indicates their willingness to care for you and provide support, but their actions do not match their words, this may be a signal. Be vigilant and listen carefully to how he acts in different situations. Dependence on your resources: if your partner is passive in financial matters and waits for you to pay bills and provide for them, this may be a signal that he is trying to gain material benefits from your relationship.

However, these signs do not necessarily indicate that your partner is an "alphonse". Timely awareness of possible risks and a cautious attitude towards strangers in the early stages of a relationship is the key to your safety and healthy relationships.

