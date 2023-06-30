How to water lavender to grow lushly: secrets of experienced gardeners

There are three main reasons to plant lavender in your garden: its pleasant aroma, its ability to decorate any flower bed and to repel annoying insects. In general, lavender is an unpretentious plant, but it is important to follow the watering regime correctly.

It is worth noting that lavender does not tolerate excessive moisture. We'll show you how to accelerate the growth of lavender.

Lavender needs appropriate conditions. Firstly, it needs a sunny location, and secondly, the soil should be permeable, as these plants do not tolerate excessive moisture. If you do not pay attention to these important steps, even regular watering will not make your lavender lush and fragrant.

Rules for watering lavender

Lavender is a dry-tolerant plant and needs watering only during long, hot periods. You can check the moisture content of the top and deep soil layers: if they are too dry, you can start watering.

Water the lavender moderately only in the root zone. If the soil is too moist, the roots can start to rot and develop a fungus.

Lavender grown in pots should be watered more often, but carefully to avoid flooding the root system.

Use ordinary water. Sometimes you can make a calcium fertilizer. It is very easy to prepare: grind the shells of several eggs, cover them with water and boil them. Leave the finished solution for a week, stirring once a day. You can water lavender with this fertilizer once a month.

