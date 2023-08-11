How nappies can help in the heat: an interesting life hack

Diapers are disposable products designed specifically for children, but sometimes they can be used in unexpected situations. For example, as a "refrigerator battery" for cooling food.

An original way of using nappies was shared by an Instagram user under the pseudonym ilusha_help. He filled a nappy with water and froze it, using the resulting ice as a grocery bag.

The author notes that this idea costs only about 20 hryvnias per nappy in a pharmacy, and the result allows you to use it many times. However, the comments raised doubts about the effectiveness of this approach.

Apart from environmental concerns, many parents have already switched to reusable nappies. There are also other options for creating "cold storage" - for example, gel packs that are refrigerated and can be frozen for similar purposes.

Some commentators suggest using special coolers that are more durable and efficient than a nappy. These coolers sell for prices starting at 54.80 UAH and may be more convenient for long-term use.

The final choice and practicality of use is up to you. It is important to consider not only efficiency but also environmental aspects when using alternative cooling methods.

