How to prepare for blackouts: a list of products and things to have in the house

The heating season in Ukraine usually starts on October 15, but depending on weather conditions, this date may be adjusted. So far, no exact date has been announced for the heating to start in Ukraine.

However, according to some experts, it is clear that the Russians may again massively attack our country's energy facilities to leave Ukrainians without electricity and heat.

To be ready for such situations, it is important to prepare in advance.

Food

The most important thing to have in the house in case of a long power outage is food. It is important to stock up on food that does not require cooking or that can be cooked over an open fire. They should be in the house in reserve:

Canned food

Cereals

Eggs

Vegetables and fruits

Water

Flour

Oil

Salt and sugar

Nuts and dried fruits

Instant cereals or soups

Sweets

Snacks

Clothes

You also need to take care of warm clothes:

Woolen socks

Warm blankets

Insulated outerwear items

Sleeves

You also need to have basic necessities in the house:

Flashlights and batteries for them

Candles and matches

Batteries and power banks

Hot water bottles

Hygiene products

It is worth buying first aid medicines and medications in advance if you suffer from chronic diseases. Have your documents, money, and a phone charger handy.

You should also take care of supplies for pets. Buy and store food and litter boxes.

