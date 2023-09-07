How to prepare apple trees for winter to get a good harvest next year

To ensure a good apple harvest in the new year, it is important to give your trees proper and high-quality care in autumn. By following these simple tips, gardeners can enjoy a great apple harvest next year.

These simple tips, which Apostrophe writes about, will help gardeners get an impressive apple harvest next year.

Feed plants. Trees can deplete the soil during the season, so it is important to replenish its reserves. We recommend using fertilisers that contain phosphorus and potassium. Choose a suitable product and follow the recommendations for their use. Whitewash trees. This procedure is very important for maintaining the health of apple trees. Usually, trees should be whitewashed in November. It is important to choose a time without rain. Renewal of mulch. Do not forget to renew the mulch layer around the trunk zone under the apple trees in autumn. To do this, use a five-centimetre layer of humus or other suitable material.

