How to prepare batteries for winter so that they heat better: a simple life hack

The heating season has begun, and it's time to prepare your radiators for the cold weather so they heat the room efficiently. One handyman shared an useful tip on how you can ensure your radiator is running hot.

This process will ensure better heat circulation and your radiator will heat much more efficiently, which means it will get hot much faster, the blogger shared on his TikTok account.

A quick way to make your radiator hot

To make your radiator work more efficiently, you will need a two-liter bottle. First, cut two holes in it - one larger and one smaller. Pay attention to the side screw or plug on your radiator, as this is what we will be working with.

Place the larger hole of the bottle against the screw on the battery and insert the screwdriver into the smaller hole as shown in the video. Now start to gradually unscrew the screw.

You will notice air coming out of the battery gradually, and water will start coming out behind it. While this is happening, keep the screwdriver in place. Once the system gets rid of the air pocket, you can tighten the screw again.

