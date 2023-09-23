How to clean a sofa from animal hair without special means

Pet owners often face the problem of hair that remains on upholstered furniture. Removing it is not as easy as it might seem at first glance.

UAportal will tell you about a simple and effective way without the use of chemicals. This method does not require the use of any special tools or devices. It is easy to use and allows you to quickly clean furniture from wool.

To do this, you will need a kitchen sponge. Wipe the furniture with the hard side, not the soft one. The sponge will remove the hair if done several times and it will easily separate the hair from the surface.

What you need to do:

Take a kitchen sponge and moisten it with water. Wipe the furniture with the hard side. Repeat the procedure if necessary.

However, the sponge can be soaked in a detergent solution for a better effect.

This simple method will help you keep your home clean and get rid of pet hair.

