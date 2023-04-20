When cleaning your home, it's not always possible to wash all the dirt well, especially in hard-to-reach places. Blogger Laura Mountford offered some useful tips to make the cleaning process easier.

First, Mountford uses a dry mop to remove dust from the walls. Then she damp mops the walls to remove scuff marks.

In addition, to clean hard-to-reach places, such as under the cabinets in the kitchen, the blogger advises using a plastic card wrapped in a soft cloth. This tool can easily remove debris that usually cannot be collected with a mop or vacuum cleaner.

Additionally, the same simple method can be used to remove dirt under baseboards and other hard-to-reach areas in the home. Applying these tips will help you to clean more efficiently and save time and effort.

