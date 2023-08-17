How to wean a dog from chewing furniture: a simple life hack

Real pets always bring joy and positivity to life, but sometimes their habits can lead to unpleasant consequences. For example, many dog owners, especially puppies, face the problem of chewing on wooden furniture.

Read also: 10 smartest dog breeds that get along well with humans

This unhealthy habit can cause significant damage to the aesthetic appearance of the interior. However, there is a simple and effective life hack that will help you get rid of this problem and protect your furniture from damage, life.nv writes.

The secret to effectively combating chewing on wooden furniture is to use a common hygiene product - soap. To do this, you will need a dry bar of any kind of soap. First, rub the soap thoroughly on the surface of the furniture that your dog usually chooses to chew on. This simple step is the first step to getting rid of your pet's bad habit.

Video of the day

Immediately after the first attempt to chew on the furniture, your four-legged friend or companion will realise that such chewing leads to unpleasant sensations in the mouth due to the taste of soap. Thus, in most cases, dogs will quickly give up this unnecessary habit, keeping your furniture in good condition.

Remember that dog training requires patience and consistency. Using soap as a precautionary measure can be an effective tool in your hands to keep your furniture in perfect condition, but be careful not to harm your pet.

Earlier, UAportal wrote how to help animals around us survive the period of intense heat, when thermometers rise to record levels.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!