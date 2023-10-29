How to wash things from lipstick stains: folk ways

At least once every woman has faced lipstick stains on her clothes. There are several simple, affordable and reliable ways to remove such a stain without much difficulty.

Daily video

UAportal will tell you about the methods that will help you. You will no longer need to spend a lot of money on special means, because there are effective alternatives - folk remedies.

Dehumidified soap

If the stain is fresh, then this remedy is what you need. Such soap is inexpensive, but perfectly rubs off different contaminants. Rub the thing with soap and leave it for 15 minutes. After that, rinse the clothes with water and let it dry.

Read also: How to remove blueberry stains from clothes: useful tips and alternative methods

Dishwashing detergent

If you do not have soap, dishwashing detergent will also help. It is important to rinse the thing well after washing, so that no traces are left on it.

Soda

Pour salt on the lipstick stain and scrub. After the procedure, wash off the soda residue with water.

Read also: How to remove the smell of sweat from clothes: interesting tips

In addition, you should immediately start removing the stain, because this will make it easier to launder it. Instead, you should not use hot water, because it can on the contrary fix the stain.

Recall, we have already told you how to properly launder the collar and cuffs, so that they look perfect.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !