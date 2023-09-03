How to grow long hair with rosemary

Rosemary water will help you to get healthy hair, rich in vitamins and minerals. It stimulates blood circulation and improves the condition of hair follicles.

Sante Plus has suggested a way to use this product to accelerate hair growth. You need a minimum of ingredients:

1. Mix 250 ml of rosemary water with 250 ml of neutral shampoo (preferably organic or natural).

2. Mix everything well and use the lotion as a regular shampoo.

3. You can add a tablespoon of lavender oil to your shampoo. It will make your hair even softer and smell very nice. In addition, lavender enhances the healing effects of rosemary.

Remember, you don't have to spend a lot of money on expensive cosmetics to take care of your skin. Alternative methods, such as rice, can work wonders.

