How to scare away spiders from the house: one plant will help

Spiders have always been associated with trouble for many people, and even if you're not arachnophobic, they don't make your home more comfortable. It turns out that there is a fairly simple and natural way to get rid of spiders from your room by using mint.

Read also: A scary-looking spider turned out to be perhaps the most shy creature on Earth (photo)

Spiders do not tolerate smells such as vinegar, chestnuts, oranges and other citrus fruits, as well as hazelnuts, Ukr.Media reports. However, the scent of mint is the most effective in repelling spiders. This plant is also unpleasant for mice and mosquitoes, making it an ideal choice for keeping your home free of uninvited guests.

Video of the day

All you need is a pot of mint to scare away spiders. Place one or two mints in each room of your home and you will notice that spiders will no longer visit you.

Many different types of mint can be used. Ginger mint is considered one of the most decorative, with a yellow pattern on its green leaves and lilac-pink flowers in summer. Caramel mint is resistant to disease, it grows well on different soils and can be used to make aromatic tea. Chocolate mint will add new flavours to your dishes and drinks.

There is also apple mint, which can be used for baking and fish dishes, adding a mild sourness. Finally, orange mint is for citrus lovers and is intolerable to spiders.

Earlier, scientists showed how a parasite escaped from a spider's body.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!