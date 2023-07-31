A nonstick pan can be damaged very easily if used or maintained improperly. This can be dangerous for you and your family.

Serious dirt can be a problem as there is a risk of damaging the delicate coating. But there is a simple life hack that will allow you to do this quickly and efficiently.

Read also: 5 tips to open a bottle of wine without a corkscrew

You need laundry soap (72%), which should be grated on a coarse grater. Put the soap shavings in a non-stick frying pan. Add another 150 ml of water and keep it on the fire until it boils.

Video of the day

Stir the mass until the soap dissolves and the mass thickens. Then turn off the heat and wait for the mixture to cool.

Next, take a soft brush and wipe the pan with foam on both sides. Then leave it for 20 minutes and simply rinse the pan under the tap.

Remember that some foods can "kill" a non-stick pan. It is important to follow a few rules to extend the life of your frying pan.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!