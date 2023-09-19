How to clean a plastic container to get rid of food odor: simple life hacks

Plastic containers are a practical way to store and carry food. They are affordable, lightweight, and durable, ideal for work, leisure, and home storage. However, despite all their advantages, they often retain food odors even after washing.

But there are several simple and effective ways to rid plastic containers of unpleasant odors with the help of products that are usually found in every home, writes the Telegraph.

Coffee: After making coffee, don't throw away the cake. Use it to wash plastic containers. Simply rub the oilcake inside the container and then rinse it thoroughly. The food odor will disappear and your container will be fresh. Baking soda: Mix baking soda with water until you get a consistency similar to porridge or cream. Put this mixture in the bottom of the plastic container and close the lid. After two hours, remove the baking soda mixture and rinse the container thoroughly. The odor will also disappear. Newspaper: If you have a newspaper, it can save you from the smell of food in plastic containers. Simply roll up the newspaper and place it inside the container. Leave it for 5 hours, then remove the newspaper and rinse the container. The odor will also disappear.

