How to clean the pan: folk methods

Sometimes it can be difficult to remove pan deposits with conventional detergents. However, do not despair. After all, traditional cleaning methods can be much more effective.

Laundry soap is a real discovery for fighting plaque. To prepare the product, just grate half a bar of laundry soap, pour it into a frying pan and add water. After that, turn on a small fire and heat the product. No need to wait for the water to boil. After the solution is heated, turn off the heat. Leave the pan for 2-3 hours, after which you can proceed to washing. Laundry soap copes well with plaque and ensures impeccable cleanliness of the dishes.

Soda is another powerful anti-stick agent. The principle of operation is similar to laundry soap. To prepare the solution, take 5 tablespoons of soda per litre of water. Then bring the solution to a boil and keep it on the fire for another 20 minutes after boiling. Then leave it to cool and you can start cleaning. Baking soda ensures reliable removal of limescale and a pleasant shine.

Citric acid is a simple but effective way to remove pan scum. You only need one small sachet (30 g). Pour it into the water in the pan and bring it to a boil. Then keep it on the fire for another 5 minutes after boiling and then leave it to cool. Then you need to start washing. In addition, citric acid will make your dishes shine.

Don't lose hope if conventional detergents fail to remove the plaque. The above-mentioned folk methods will be a real lifesaver for your dishes. They will help you quickly and effectively clean even the most difficult deposits, leaving the pan perfectly clean and shiny.

