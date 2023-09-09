How to distinguish genuine leather from fake: 3 simple life hacks

There are a few simple ways to tell the difference between genuine leather and fake one without leaving the counter. Modern technologies allow us to make things from artificial leather, which makes it difficult to distinguish from genuine leather.

To avoid being cheated while shopping, it is important to learn how to distinguish such products. Telegraph will share with you some little tricks that will help you check a leather product right in the store.

If you've chosen a bag on the counter and can't tell if it's genuine leather or a cheap substitute, try this test. Bend the handle of the product for 10 seconds and then carefully examine it.

The fake leather will remain smooth, while the natural material will feel a little rough to the touch.

Try stretching the leather first in one direction and then in the other. Natural leather deforms and then quickly returns to its original shape.

Another way to check the leather is to use a wet wipe. Place one napkin on the product for 10 seconds. If there are traces of moisture on the surface, the product is made of genuine leather. And if there is no trace of moisture, the product is made of leatherette.

