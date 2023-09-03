How to open a tightly closed jar lid: a life hack with cling film

Screw caps on jars have become popular for preserving food in households. Many commercially available canned foods are also equipped with screw caps.

Read also: Pickled cucumbers with hay: an unusual recipe from Klopotenko

One of the main advantages of these lids is that they do not require special tools, such as a can opener or a rolling machine, to open them. However, sometimes opening screw caps can be a challenge that is not as easy as it seems, Telegraph writes.

Fortunately, there are various clever ways to make opening screw caps easier. One of these life hacks requires only one tool that is easy to find in the kitchen.

Video of the day

How to open a screw cap on a jar by hand

To open a jar with a screw cap quickly and easily, you'll need some cling film. Simply wrap the film around the lid in several layers. The main goal is to make the lid more frictionless in your hands. When the film is well-wrapped, you should be able to open the lid without too much effort.

Instead of cling film, you can also use a thick rubber glove. It will also give you a good grip on the lid and prevent slipping. Simply slip the glove over your hand and unscrew the lid without any problems.

As a reminder, we have already written about which cucumbers are not suitable for preservation.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!